Remembering Khalilullah Khan Khalil, a luminary of Bengali cinema

Today marks the ninth death anniversary of one of the most prominent actors of Bangladeshi cinema, National Award winning actor Khalilullah Khan Khalil.

The actor, who acted on over 400 Bengali movies and tele-fictions, is most recognised for his methodical acting in critically renowned movies such as, "Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah", "Alor Michil", "Fakir Majnu Shah", "Arunodoyer Agnishakkhi", "Gunda" etc. For the latter he earned the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1976.

Khalil became a household name with his representation of "Felu Miah" in thespian, playwright and actor Abdullah al Mamun's 1971 telefiction "Sangshaptak", where he acted alongside legendary actors like Humayun Faridi, Ferdousi Mazumder, Suborna Mustafa, Mamunur Rashid amongst others. His famous dialogue in the series, "Taka Amar Chai Noile Jomi," (Either money or land, I have to have at least one of them) used to be a common catchphrase among the masses.

His other depictions, especially in the antagonist roles in "Beiman", "Bini Sutar Mala", "Matir Putul", "Pagla Raja", "Noder Chand", "Etotuku Asha", "Poonam Ki Raat", "Tansen", "Mintu Amar Naam", "Barud" and "Badi Theke Begum", made him immensely successful.

Remembering the actor on his ninth death anniversary, Ekushey Padak winner thespian, actor and playwright Mamunur Rashid said, "Khalil Bhai was a tremendous actor. He used to take his roles with utmost importance. He was deliberate towards the craft and art of acting and it used to be reflected through his characterisations on screen."

"There is no doubt that Khalil was a legendary actor, but even more so, he was great as a person. He was so humane and so welcoming. I have learnt a great deal from him. He was an asset to the film industry. I have worked with him in 'Sangshaptak' and I miss him ardently," said legendary artiste Tariq Anam Khan.

Veteran Bangladeshi–Pakistani actress Shabnam said, "Khalil was one those luminaries who enriched the film industry in the olden days and we can never forget his contributions to Bengali cinema. He was a learned actor and he always went extra miles to ensure his characters are believable, mostly antagonist characters. Nobody could ever replace him."

"I still remember how the audience used to mutter his dialogues from the 'Sangshaptak', and his other movies. His extraordinary genius articulations of dialogues and characterisation made him so relatable among the mass people. Khalil Bhai was an artiste by birth," said veteran actress Dilara Zaman.

The actor was born on February 2, 1934 and passed away on this day of 2014.