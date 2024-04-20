Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Recently, Rajkummar Rao has been facing criticism over his recent appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Fans speculated that the actor actually went under the knife. However, the actor denied such rumours in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"I haven't undergone any surgical procedures or even plastic surgery. That image, if you revisit it, raises questions: why is there only one picture like that in 14 years? I suspect it's been retouched because my skin appears flawless, even without makeup, after a full day of shooting. It's quite surprising."

However, the actor added, "That being said, around eight years ago, I underwent some filler treatment on my chin to enhance my confidence. It was suggested by my dermatologist, and I went ahead with it."

The actor expressed he felt more confident after getting fillers and that it helped him to get cast in better films.

"Acting is a visual medium. I'm not opposed to it. If someone wants to boost their confidence and there's scientific support available, then why not? But I draw the line at plastic surgery. It's too costly and time-consuming," added the actor.

On the work front, The actor's upcoming projects include "Mr And Mrs Mahi", co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and "Srikanth", opposite Alaya F. Additionally, he is set to appear in "Stree 2" and "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" with Triptii Dimri.