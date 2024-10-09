‘Stree 2’ to release in Bangladesh

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is set to be screened in Bangladesh. After achieving record-breaking success in Indian theatres, the film is scheduled to be released in Bangladesh on October 25.

This Indian movie is being brought to Bangladesh by The Abhi Kathachitra, with Prohelika, directed by Chayanika Chowdhury, making its way to India in exchange.

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit film and the fifth installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film originally premiered in India on August 15, 2024.