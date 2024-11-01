‘Stree 2’ hits Bangladeshi theatres today

This week marked a significant milestone for the Bollywood film "Stree 2," as the distribution company, The Abhi Kathachitra, secured final clearance for its release. The film therefore hits theatres nationwide starting today, inviting audiences back into its much-anticipated story.

"Stree 2" was initially set for release in Bangladesh on October 24. However, due to a delay in receiving approval from the Film Certification Board, the release could not proceed as scheduled.

This horror-comedy, another successful addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe, premiered in India on August 15, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles.

In this film directed by Amar Kaushik, the plot unfolds in the town of Chanderi, where a mysterious headless ghost begins to haunt the area. Shraddha's character joins forces with Rajkummar to confront the supernatural threat.

As the story progresses, Rajkummar discovers an astounding truth that Shraddha has hidden all along.