Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy
Photo: Collected

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child; the couple revealed on Wednesday (Jule 9) through a heartfelt joint announcement on Instagram.

The announcement featured an illustrated image of a floral cradle with the words "Baby on the way" inscribed, along with the names of the soon-to-be parents. The caption read simply: "Elated," followed by red heart emoticons.

Close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan commented on the post, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself.. congratulations." The post also drew congratulatory messages from several celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Manushi Chhillar and Dia Mirza.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, after more than a decade of being together, had previously written on social media, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond."

The two have previously shared the screen in the critically acclaimed film "Citylights" and the web series "Bose: Dead/Alive".

Patralekhaa was last seen in "Phule", directed by Anant Mahadevan, which chronicles the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film is a joint production of Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios.

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Maalik", in which he portrays a ruthless gangster. The film, also starring Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee, is set to hit theatres on July 11.

