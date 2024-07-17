TV & Film
Puja Chery, Bubly condemn attack on quota reform protesters
Photos: Collected

For the past few days, students across Bangladesh have taken to the streets demanding quota reform. Determined to see change, they have vowed to remain on the streets until their demands are met. This movement has spread nationwide, drawing widespread attention and support.

On Tuesday, July 16, several violent clashes occurred between the students and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists, nationwide. Tragically, six people were reported to have been killed during these conflicts, including one Abu Saeed, 22. He was a student of the English Department at Begum Rokeya University who was killed in police firing during a protest in Rangpur.

Additionally, hundreds of students were injured, with many receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. As the nation becomes increasingly distraught over the protesting students' well-being, public figures, including celebrities, have been voicing their solidarity with the protesters.

Actress Puja Chery took to social media to voice her outrage, stating, "What kind of freedom is this? Such violence towards women in an independent country is unacceptable. I strongly condemn it."

Similarly, actress Shabnam Bubly expressed her dismay. She shared a photo on her verified Facebook account with the caption, "Why must students' blood be shed?" Her followers echoed her sentiments in the comments.

Prominent entertainment industry figures, including Sohel Rana, Mamunur Rashid, Mishuk Moni, Ashfaque Nipun, Niloy Alamgir, and Rawnak Hasan, among many others, took to social media to express their views on the issue. They highlighted growing concerns over the government's response and the use of force against non-violent protesters.

