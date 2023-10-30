TV & Film
Priyanka Chopra shares about her strong commitment to female-led films

Priyanka Chopra shares about her strong commitment to female-led films
Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra emphasised that whether a woman is a filmmaker, actor, or writer, she feels she won't let womankind down because there are so few opportunities. She expressed her strong determination not to let down the limited opportunities available to women. In a candid conversation with fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Priyanka Chopra shared her deep commitment to female-led films.

Priyanka said, "There's a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film, and because there are so few of them being made, we are seeing the success of female-led films more and more, but it's tough for that to happen every time. When a female-led film doesn't perform well, I feel the collective failure on behalf of all women."

'I feel we have taken them a few steps back. This has to work because there are a few of us who get the opportunity to do this, and we have to do it well. Whether it's a filmmaker, actors, writers, or any medium, be it hair or makeup, you just feel... I won't let womankind down because we have such few opportunities," she added.

Photos: Collected

In her own journey, Priyanka recalled her 2008 film "Fashion" and the advice she received in the early stages of her career. She mentioned how she was cautioned against taking on a female-led film, with some suggesting that such roles were usually pursued later in one's career for the sake of winning a National Award. Despite this advice, she chose to pursue "Fashion" as a passion project. Priyanka and the team devoted six months to work on the script, focusing on the character's emotional and physical development, especially the journey of her character, Meghna Mathur.

Speaking of "Fashion", directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and featuring Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in leading roles, Priyanka highlighted the positive response the film received from both audiences and critics.

On the professional front, Priyanka has recently been seen in "Citadel", a series created by The Russo Brothers, where she plays the role of Nadia Sinh, an elite agent in a global spy agency. She is also set to appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in "Heads of State", directed by Ilya Naishuller.

