‘Oi Mama Na Please’ to premiere this October

The upcoming short film series, "Oi Mama Na Please," directed by Omar Masum, Amit Rudra and Mehedi Hasan Rumi set for release. The series features three distinct short films.

Following the unstable situation in the country after August 5, the young directors actively served the public through the "Save Rajshahi" platform by engaging in various activities, including managing traffic.

While carrying out these responsibilities, they encountered numerous unforeseen incidents that left a lasting impact on them as filmmakers.

Now, they are bringing those incidents to the screen through a short film series titled "Oi Mama Na Please,"produced under the banner of Footprint Film Production.

According to Footprint Film Production, the turbulent period following August 5 witnessed a series of significant and unfortunate events, which have been depicted through these three short films.

The series, titled "Oi Mama Na Please," features three short films named "Tar Chhire Geche," "Safety First," and "Abedon Mohajon."

Yesterday, the first short film, "Taar Chhire Geche," was released on Footprint Film Production's official Facebook page.

Director Omar Masum shared his thoughts, stating, "Following August 5, chaos erupted nationwide as people scrambled to take items from various establishments. It became difficult to discern ownership, with individuals seizing whatever they could. During that period, we were volunteering and personally witnessed numerous such incidents."

"Our project seeks to encapsulate the turmoil of that time. 'Tar Chhire Geche' draws inspiration from a real event we experienced firsthand. We chose to shoot the film at the exact location where it took place to preserve its authenticity. The entire team at Footprint Film played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life. The film features Rifat Bin Manik, and I've also taken on a role in it," he remarked.

The director noted that while the short films were shot back in August, their release was delayed due to numerous obstacles, including the floods and other natural calamities.

The second film in the series, "Safety First," is set to premiere on October 4.

Director Amit Rudra revealed, "While patrolling different areas for the 'Save Rajshahi' initiative, we encountered several unusual incidents. We've depicted those occurrences and irregularities with a touch of humour on screen. 'Safety First' follows a sweeping story about the theft of a fire extinguisher from a government office, which unfolds into a quirky tale. The filming took place during our patrolling activities."

Mehedi Hasan Rumi's "Abedon Mohajon" will serve as the final installment of the short film series. Inspired by events following August 5, the film was shot on location in Rajshahi city, and is slated for release on October 11