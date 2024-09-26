Tasveer Film Festival to feature Bangladeshi film ‘Suraiya’

The Bangladeshi film "Suraiya", directed by Robiul Alam Robi and based on the novel of the same name by Shibabrata Barman, has been chosen for the Tasveer Film Festival and Market in Seattle, USA.

This year's festival intends to highlight South Asian cinema. Around 300 projects were submitted for consideration in the film market, and out of those, 40 films from across the globe were selected — these include both in-production and post-production projects.

Director Robiul Alam Robi expressed his excitement, stating, "This is wonderful news for us. It's a significant achievement to witness South Asian projects receiving such recognition at a major event like this. Additionally, the festival organisers are offering various benefits, including funding, marketing, and co-production support."

Previously, "Suraiya" was selected for South Korea's prestigious Busan Film Market, where it received mentorship and screenplay workshop assistance from PAS, France. The project now has opportunities to secure co-producers.

Additionally, the film was awarded a government grant in Bangladesh this year. Fazle Hasan is involved in the production of the film.

The 19th edition of the Tasveer Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 20. Running concurrently with the festival, the film market will also be held during the same dates.