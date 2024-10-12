TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:46 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nawshaba’s Durga-inspired photoshoot inspires communal harmony

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:28 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:46 PM
Nawshaba’s Durga-inspired photoshoot
Photos: Mr Momentwala Facebook handle

To celebrate this year's Durga Puja, the talented actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed honoured Goddess Durga through a thought-provoking re-enactment in a photoshoot titled "Durgar Shomudro" (Durga's Ocean). 

This project is a collaboration between Nawshaba's puppet group, Together We Can, and the photography agency Mr Momentwala, resulting in a special photoshoot and video dedicated to the festivities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per the message sent by this collaboration, "Durga is much more than a deity worshiped in temples; she embodies the essence of every woman's soul. Like the vast ocean, she is ever-present and all-encompassing, representing peace and triumph."

The project has been directed and photographed by Md Nazmul Hossain, while Nawshaba was styled as Goddess Durga by makeup artiste Emon Hossen. The music for the video was composed by Ezaz Farah, with cinematography and editing managed by Emranuzzaman Shohag. Amit Sinha is credited as the executive producer, and the concept was collaboratively developed by Nawshaba and Nazmul Hossain.

Last year, Nawshaba portrayed Durga within the bustling cityscape. This time, her photoshoot theme is called "Durgar Shomudro", with the sea playing a central role in the work.

Nawshaba has earnestly embodied the spirit of Durga, highlighting themes such as religious harmony, addressing marine pollution, and portraying Durga as the caring mother, the guardian, and the ultimate saviour.

Duronto TV’s Puja special arrangements
Read more

Duronto TV’s Puja special arrangements

 

Related topic:
Quazi Nawshaba AhmedActress NawshabaMr MomentwalaMd Nazmul Hossain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

He never told me up front that he loved me - Nawshaba

8y ago

Aarshinagar to stage Hermann Hesse’s play ‘Siddhartha’

8m ago

Nawshaba Ahmed to direct another play featuring children with special needs

8m ago
My fears faded with the fall of the previous regime: Moushumi Hamid

I had to go into hiding for supporting Nawshaba: Mousumi Hamid

1m ago
Newly formed certification board conducts first film screenings

Newly formed certification board conducts first film screenings

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে ট্রাভেল ডকুমেন্ট দেওয়ায় বাংলাদেশ-ভারত সম্পর্কে অবনতি হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

‘আমরা আশাবাদী যে বাকি দিনগুলোতেও কোনো প্রকার ঝামেলা ছাড়াই সুষ্ঠুভাবে পূজা উৎযাপন সম্পন্ন হবে।’

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পূজামণ্ডপে হামলা: দায়ীদের গ্রেপ্তারের দাবিতে সড়ক অবরোধ

৯ মিনিট আগে