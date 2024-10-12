Nawshaba’s Durga-inspired photoshoot inspires communal harmony

To celebrate this year's Durga Puja, the talented actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed honoured Goddess Durga through a thought-provoking re-enactment in a photoshoot titled "Durgar Shomudro" (Durga's Ocean).

This project is a collaboration between Nawshaba's puppet group, Together We Can, and the photography agency Mr Momentwala, resulting in a special photoshoot and video dedicated to the festivities.

As per the message sent by this collaboration, "Durga is much more than a deity worshiped in temples; she embodies the essence of every woman's soul. Like the vast ocean, she is ever-present and all-encompassing, representing peace and triumph."

The project has been directed and photographed by Md Nazmul Hossain, while Nawshaba was styled as Goddess Durga by makeup artiste Emon Hossen. The music for the video was composed by Ezaz Farah, with cinematography and editing managed by Emranuzzaman Shohag. Amit Sinha is credited as the executive producer, and the concept was collaboratively developed by Nawshaba and Nazmul Hossain.

Last year, Nawshaba portrayed Durga within the bustling cityscape. This time, her photoshoot theme is called "Durgar Shomudro", with the sea playing a central role in the work.

Nawshaba has earnestly embodied the spirit of Durga, highlighting themes such as religious harmony, addressing marine pollution, and portraying Durga as the caring mother, the guardian, and the ultimate saviour.