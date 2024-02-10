Nawshaba undeterred, Nawshaba undeniable

Making her silver screen debut in 2013, Nawshaba Ahmed has experienced numerous ups and downs in her career and personal life. Despite the challenges, her ever-optimistic persona is poised to debut in Tollywood after years of experience in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently graced The Daily Star for a photoshoot, and during a coffee break, she shared many stories about her career, life, and more.

With her upcoming film in Tollywood under the direction of Anik Dutta, the film "Joto Kando Kolkatatei" (The Calcutta Case), will present her alongside the esteemed Abir Chatterjee. Nawshaba's transition to Tollywood signifies a new chapter in her illustrious career. With roles that have earned her acclaim as a talented actress on the theatre stage, television, film, and OTT platforms.

Reflecting on her journey of working in Kolkata, Nawshaba shared, "I have always wished to work with the directors beyond the border, and while working with Anik da, I felt that I could explore my inner artiste."

"Joto Kando Kolkatatei" pays homage to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, a fitting tribute to an icon whose cinematic legacy continues to inspire generations. Recalling the moment when she was approached for the project, Nawshaba's eyes gleamed with excitement and gratitude. "After watching 'Aparajito' (directed by Anik Dutta) in 2022, I immediately searched for its director on social media and thanked him for this amazing representation of Ray, which made me feel like reliving my childhood," she added.

It was a memorable moment for Nawshaba when the director offered him the protagonist for his upcoming venture. "Initially, I couldn't believe it, later we spoke over the phone and he confirmed the role, and this is how it began."

She shot in India for the film for 45 days, during which she stayed alone without her daughter and family for the first time. "I never stayed alone for such a long time before," shared the actress who is a homesick person. "Without my family, daughter, and my country, it felt like I had been away for a decade. I got so emotional upon my return, that I couldn't hold back my tears. Yet, like 'Dora the Explorer', I will always keep looking to find new journeys."

Nawshaba's journey has not been devoid of challenges. Despite her talent and dedication, she has often found herself being overlooked by the media and industry insiders. "How many times do I have to prove myself?" she mused, highlighting the uphill battle faced by many artistes striving to carve out their niche in the industry.

"People judge me for being myself, for being an animal lover too!" she shared, "It is true that I prioritise my family and daughter the most, and I don't prefer sparing a moment that I can give to them by spending time without my professional work. I only find peace in spending time with them or those who genuinely need me – be it stray animals for instance."

Yet, amidst the trials and tribulations, Nawshaba remains an eternal optimist, buoyed by the unwavering support of her 11-year-old daughter, Prokriti. As a single mother, Nawshaba's bond with her daughter serves as a source of strength and inspiration, reminding her of the unwavering resilience that defines her journey.

"She is my best friend, and she shields me like my father used to," Nawshaba shared, her voice tinged with warmth and affection. "People often ask me why I am not aging. To that, I always respond with — my daughter gets the credit for it as she gives me the energy to battle against all challenges."

The actress recently performed in the play "Siddhartha" directed by Reza Arif with the theatre troupe Aarshinagar. "It was indeed yet another memorable journey for me," she asserted. "When the director approached me for 'Siddhartha's' role, everybody was surprised, including myself!"

Nawshaba won the hearts of theatre lovers as Siddhartha, a young Brahman, who embarks on a quest of self-discovery. "Despite whatever I have faced in life, all of the struggles, I find solace because of my brave and beautiful daughter. I always reflect in pursuit of enlightenment and a deeper understanding of life's meaning and truth; this is my philosophy and view towards life."

The actress is now gearing up to direct a puppet theatre show, collaborating with persons with disabilities. The British Council and Dhaka Theatre are going to organise the theatre festival with participants from eight divisions. Eight directors were selected from eight divisions, of which Nawshaba will direct the performers from Rangpur.

"The musical puppet theatre will feature the persons with disabilities and our organisation. Together, we can produce the play, which will be staged at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in March."