Moushumi is all set for ‘Ordhangini’

Moushumi has been in the United States since October of last year, spending time with her family. In addition to dedicating time to her family, the actress is actively involved in filming. She has recently wrapped up shooting for a web-series titled "Contract" and has commenced shooting for a telefilm named "Ordhangini".

The telefilm, produced by BD Films USA, is currently being filmed in New York and New Jersey, USA, under the direction of Syed R Emon.

The makers believe that "Ordhangini" portrays the narrative of contemporary society. The film underscores the reluctance of many individuals to step forward and assist others when confronted with danger.

Regarding the telefilm, Moushumi said, "I have nothing more to wish for. I have received immense love from the people of the country and collaborated with prominent directors and artistes. Now, I aim to work with new talents. I decided to work on this project to support those aspiring to create something new or make their debut. Moreover, the narrative of 'Ordhangini' is exceptionally beautiful — a heartwarming story."

In addition to Moushumi, the cast includes Bangladeshi expatriate artistes such as Tariqul Islam Mithu, Jolly Ahmed, Sarwar Premel, Sumit Chowdhury, Nausheen Mridula, Abul Hossain, Sohail Rana, Naeem Bhuiyan, Rehana Chowdhury Lea, Joy Chowdhury, Mamun Rashid, and others. The production is helmed by Tariqul Islam Mithu, with music arrangement by Mehdi Hasan Tamjid.

"Ordhangini" will have a duration of 50 to 55 minutes. The shooting commenced in January of this year and is scheduled to conclude by the end of February.

"Ordangini" telefilm will be released on YouTube. The maker said that there will be a premiere show in theatres in the US before releasing it on YouTube.