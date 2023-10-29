Misha Sawdagor’s hat-trick in India

Misha Sawdagor, one of Dhallywood's most popular 'villains', has recently signed up for three films. The films are, "Dorod" by Anonno Mamun, "Kobi" by Hasibur Reza Kollol, and "Khela Hobe" by Taneem Rahman Angshu. The films will be shot in India.

Misha, brimming with excitement, exclaimed, "It's a hat trick for me! All the films are different from each other. When I will get the visa, I will go to Varansi first to shoot for 'Dorod'. The vibrant streets of Mumbai are the next stop, for the film, 'Khela Hobe' and then I will go to Kolkata for 'Kobi'."

Misha Sawdagor was last seen in Chorki Limited Series, "Jodi Ami Beche Firi".