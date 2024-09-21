‘Mirza’ starring Mosharraf Karim to become a franchise

Sumon Anowar is directing a web-film based on a detective story titled "Mirza", with Mosharraf Karim playing the lead role. The film was shot at various locations around Dhaka. According to the director, "Mirza" is set to become a franchise, with the first instalment titled "Club Twenty Nine." The film is expected to premiere on the OTT platform Bongo by the end of the year.

Anowar explained, "'Mirza' is about the journey of an individual evolving into a detective. Mirza begins his work with fewer skills than typically required for the role. The first instalment focuses on his transformation into a detective and we have decided to develop the project as a franchise, with each episode presenting a new story. The first chapter is titled 'Club Twenty Nine,' and subsequent instalments of 'Mirza' will follow in succession."

The director is highly optimistic about the film. He expressed, "As a director, there's always a certain level of anticipation after completing the shoot for any project. I have that same feeling for 'Mirza'. The storyline, combined with the performances of the cast, has me genuinely excited about the film."

However, filming under the country's unstable conditions was not an easy task. Sumon Anowar stated, "Creating a production of this calibre amidst such instability feels like going to war. In the end, the shoot went well, but the amount of effort I had to put in was unexpected. I found myself taking on tasks beyond my usual responsibilities."

"The main issue is the lack of professionalism here. Everyone involved in the industry needs to understand the process of shooting. With 70-80 people working on a project, if everyone knows their role, it's possible to produce something of high quality. To foster professionalism, we need proper institutions," he added.

Parsa Evana stars alongside Mosharraf Karim in "Mirza" and is equally hopeful about the film's success. Posting a picture of the shooting team, she expressed on social media, "It's a blessing for me to share the screen with Mosharraf bhai. Additionally, it's been an incredible opportunity to work under the direction of Sumon Anowar. A big thanks to everyone involved with 'Mirza'. I eagerly await the release of this web-film."

The web-film also features Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Tamanna Haque Borna, Shoumi, and Dilruba Doyel, among others.