Abul Hayat and Antik Mahmud: An unusual collab

At 80 years old, renowned actor Abul Hayat shows no signs of slowing down. With over 50 years of experience in film and television, he has taken on a wide variety of roles and is never afraid to embrace new challenges.

Now, the legendary actor embarks on yet another artistic venture, lending his voice to Antik Mahmud's latest animated project, with the recording already completed to perfection.

The Daily Star contacted the popular animator and got to know exclusive details about how he got the renowned actor to do the voice over and what type of character he will be portraying in the animation.

Photo: Courtesy

Antik has created quite a loyal fan base by collaborating with numerous young celebrities like Pritom Hasan and Chirkutt. However, he had long dreamed of working with Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman, both of whom played a huge part in his childhood.

"I used to watch their dramas on TV with my mom. They evoke such nostalgia for that period of my life," Antik shared.

When asked how he convinced the veteran actor to voice a character in his animated project, Antik explained, "It took me seven years, since I started making animated series, to finally gather the courage to ask Abul Hayat Sir to lend his voice for one of my videos."

In a humorous twist, Abul Hayat initially teased the animator by asking, "Tomra Bangla ebhabe bolo keno?" Antik was taken aback, fearing he had lost the opportunity. But to his surprise, the actor agreed to the role and enthusiastically recorded the voiceover.

Photo: Courtesy

Antik believes the cartoon itself may have intrigued the actor. "I think the hook was the art. He appreciates it—his daughter Bipasha Hayat is a painter, and Tauquir Bhai is an architect. I could see that admiration," he revealed.

As they worked together, Antik soon realised why Abul Hayat had commented on the Bengali pronunciation. "Now I understand what he meant by 'tomra Bangla ebhabe bolo keno.' During the voiceover sessions, I saw just how precise and perfect his delivery was," Antik said.

In the yet-to-be-titled project, Abul Hayat voices an antagonist, portraying a king who has lost his son and is determined to bring him back through his magical powers. The video will feature Antik's signature comedic style, with touches of fantasy and deeper messages.

Antik has shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos of his collaboration with the actor on social media. "I can't put into words how mesmerising and satisfying his performance was. It was an incredible experience working with such a remarkable actor. I will treasure this memory for life," the cartoonist concluded.