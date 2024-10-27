Abul Hayat's ‘Robi Poth’ set for November release

Ekushey Padak-winning actor, playwright, and director Abul Hayat has officially completed writing his autobiography, now in the final stages of printing. The book, titled "Robi Poth," is set to be released on November 2 at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The publication event, hosted by the Actors' Association, will feature critic and writer Syed Manzoorul Islam as the chief guest.

Abul Hayat told The Daily Star, "Every new book brings a fresh feeling for authors. This time, I also feel a unique sense of joy and excitement. I've been writing for a long time, but this time it's an autobiographical work. Readers will get to discover many stories from my life."

Moreover, Abul Hayat has starred in a new web-film titled "Ondhokarer Gaan," directed by Vicky Zahed. He also mentioned that he might begin filming a new project next month.

Regarding his role, Abul Hayat shared, "In the web-film 'Ondhokarer Gaan,' I portray a wealthy father with a son who is quite unique. I found both the character and the story very appealing."

He further added, "I plan to be more selective with my projects now, focusing on quality over quantity. Working on 'Ondhokarer Gaan' was a wonderful experience, and I hope to take on similar roles."

In conclusion, he remarked on his upcoming autobiography, saying, "'Robi Poth' has been a labour of love spanning many years. Within its pages, readers will find stories from my journey, capturing cherished moments and memories."