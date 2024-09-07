I have everything that I could ask for from life: Abul Hayat

Famed actor Abul Hayat has left an indelible mark on both television and film, having been a part of countless productions. In addition to his acting career, he has also gained recognition as a successful theatre director. With more than 50 years devoted to his craft, his work in stage plays has further enriched his multifaceted career. His performances in popular TV dramas have earned him widespread acclaim and admiration from audiences over the years.

The day marks the 80th birthday of the esteemed Ekushey Padak-winning artiste. In a conversation with The Daily Star, he shared his thoughts on reaching this milestone.

"I feel wonderful," he expressed. "I don't feel like I've aged at all. I still feel youthful in my heart, as though a child lives within me. I'm still working and progressing, all thanks to the grace of Almighty Allah, who has granted me a long life. Now, I can proudly say that I've reached 80 years."

When asked how he spent the day, Abul Hayat shared, "There were many plans, but I set them aside. So much blood has been spilled in the country, people have lost their lives, many have been injured, and several districts are still dealing with severe floods. I decided to cancel everything thinking about the suffering of others. I simply stayed home all day."

"However, it was also my granddaughter's birthday, and she cut a cake, which was enough to make the day special for me. I had to visit the office of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association as they requested my presence, but I insisted that no formal arrangements be made. They spoke a few words dedicated to me and that was the extent of the day's events."

When asked about the positive aspects of his long life, Abul Hayat reflected, "Yes, my life has been positive. Like a river, everyone experiences highs and lows, but on the whole, I've lived a beautiful life. I've received so much love from people, and I still do. I've been fortunate to have everything I could ask for in this life. I feel fortunate."

Reflecting on his wife's role in his career and family life, Abul Hayat explained, "Her contribution has been immense. While I was acting, she took care of the family and looked after the children. She has always supported me and still does to this day. I've been able to work with ease because of her constant support. From the early days of my youth until now, she has been by my side, and I consider myself very lucky in that regard."

When asked about his daughters, Bipasha Hayat and Natasha Hayat, Abul Hayat smiled and said, "They are well-educated and have grown into remarkable individuals, each pursuing their own artistic paths. My main wish was for them to become good-hearted people, and that's exactly who they've become."

"The country has evolved, and I'm hopeful that more positive changes will come through hard work," remarked the actor, on the future of Bangladesh. "I'm very optimistic about the future and believe something wonderful is on the horizon for us. I am confident that the younger generation will go far and achieve great things."

On the subject of his upcoming autobiography, the veteran actor revealed, "It took me many years to have finally completed writing it. Currently, we're working on the cover design, which my daughter Bipasha is handling. I've named the book 'Robi Poth'. It captures many substantial moments from my life, and I've aimed to highlight different aspects of my journey. I can't say how successful I've been, but I've certainly tried to express the essence of my experiences and the various events of my life."