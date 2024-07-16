‘Laage Ura Dhura’ controversy: Lyricist speaks out

The hit song "Laage Ura Dhura" from the popular Eid special release "Toofan" has sparked controversy. Lyricist Shorif Uddin has expressed his frustration, stating that the song, which he had given to Pritom Hasan two years ago for a personal project, was used in the film without his consent. Additionally, another lyricist was added to the credits without his permission.

Songwriter Shorif Uddin shared, "Two years ago, I gave the song to Pritom Hasan, asking him to save it for an eventual recording. Recently, I was informed that the song was used in the movie 'Toofan' without my prior knowledge. Although I received Tk 20,000 two months ago and signed some documents, I was not made aware of the additional lyricist."

The song "Laage Ura Dhura" is derived from the tune of Rajjak Dewan's "Morar Kokiley" and has been voiced by Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara, with musical arrangement attributed to Pritom Hasan and Rajjak Dewan. The song credits both Shorif Uddin and Rasel Mahmud as lyricists.

Shorif expressed his discontent, saying, "It's painful that another lyricist was added without my permission. Only the chorus from my lyrics was retained, which contributed significantly to the song's success."

Pritom Hasan, on the other hand, denied the allegations, explaining, "The first four lines of the song are written by Shorif Uddin, while Rasel Mahmud wrote the rest. We obtained permission from the family of the original composer. I also sent four people to Shorif's house with the necessary documents and payment."

The other lyricist of the song, Rasel Mahmud also voiced his disappointment, saying, "Often, lyricists are not acknowledged when a song becomes popular. Despite the massive success of 'Laage Ura Dhura', there's no recognition for the lyricists in discussions or events."

Despite the controversy, "Laage Ura Dhura" has amassed around 91 million views on YouTube so far, and is continuing to receive widespread acclaim.