Jaya Ahsan sheds light on Qawmi madrasa students’ plight during Eid

Jaya Ahsan is known for her advocacy for humanitarian causes and consistent support for animal rights on social media. Recently, the actress shared a story shedding light on the dire situations faced by Qawmi madrasa students.

Despite originating from social media, the post has been widely shared on Facebook, drawing attention to the issue. Touched by the story, Jaya Ahsan decided to share the status to bring awareness to this news.

The post highlights the plight of Qawmi madrasa students during Eid, noting that while most madrasas close after the conclusion of Ramadan and students are typically picked up by their parents, some children lack a home and family to return to. Many of these children are without parents, either due to the absence of one or both, or because their parents are disinterested in caring for them. While some fortunate ones may be taken home by relatives, many are left to cry alone in empty rooms.

They grapple with unspoken frustrations, questioning why their deceased parents brought them into the world only to abandon them and why their relatives seldom visit. They find themselves overwhelmed with grief as they confront the harsh realities of the world.

The post concludes with a message encouraging everyone to donate towards these children to make their Eid a bit more special.

"One humble request - visit your nearest orphanage this Eid. Find out how many children won't be going home for Eid. Bring something for them, whatever you can. Perhaps treat them to ice cream this summer, or give them chocolate. Remember, if you are no longer here tomorrow, your child may become an orphan. I will do my best, with Allah's help, Inshallah."