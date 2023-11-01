Indian Media refers to Shakib Khan as 'Bangladesh's SRK'

In the realm of Bollywood, the trio of Shahrukh, Salman, and Amir Khan reigns supreme. However, in the Bangladeshi film industry, the name 'Khan' is synonymous with one individual, and that is Shakib Khan. The Indian media is well aware of this distinction, recognizing Shakib Khan as a superstar actor in Bangladesh.

Recently, Shakib Khan travelled to Mumbai for the shooting of his first-ever pan-Indian film, "Dorod". Prior to the shoot, during a press conference in Mumbai, Shakib Khan was introduced as 'Bangladesh's Shahrukh Khan'.

Photo: Collected

During an interview with a journalist from Zee TV, Shakib Khan was asked, "We know you as Bangladesh's Shahrukh Khan, don't we?"

In response to the question, Shakib Khan humbly replied, "No, no, he (Shahrukh Khan) is a phenomenal actor, one of the top superstars globally. I am just an actor and cannot be compared to him. Perhaps, his fans adore him more than mine adore me."

"I take great pride in my fans, those who identify as Shakibians. Their unwavering love is what has brought me to where I am today. Whether times are good or bad, Shakibians are always there for me," the Tollywood superstar added.

Shakib Khan has started shooting for "Dorod", directed by Anonno Mamun, in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, India from October 27. Filming will continue there throughout the month of November.

This film is a collaborative effort by Action Cut Entertainment, Kibria Films, India's SK Movies, and One World Movies.

The psycho-thriller film is likely to be released in theaters in February. It will be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.