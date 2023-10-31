After Arifin Shuvoo, Shakib Khan makes stunning entry into Indian theatres

TV & Film
Photo: Collected from their offcial Facebook page

After its release in Bangladesh on October 13 in 153 theatres, Arifin Shuvoo starrer movie "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" was released in over 500 theatres in India on October 27. 

Dhallywood's superstar Shakib Khan will soon be joining Arifin Shuvoo to make his mark in Indian theaters with his hit movie "Priyotoma".

Shakib's "Priyotoma" will be released in three Indian states ( West Bengal, Assam and Tripura) on November 3. The film will run simultaneously in more than fifty theaters in three states.

"Priyotoma" was released in Bangladesh last Eid. Following local theatre release, it premiered in a number of nations throughout the world, including the United States and Canada, and received a positive response from the audience. On August 22, the film was also made available on OTT platform.

Naseeruddin Shah compliments Shuvoo at special 'Mujib' screening

The movie features Kolkata actress Idhika Pal sharing the screen with Shakib Khan. The stellar cast also includes Kazi Hayat, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Elina Shammi, Don, amongst others. 

 

