If I could, I would have screened ‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ in 64 districts: Hridi Huq

Noted actress and playwright Hridi Huq's directorial 2023 debut film "1971 Shei Shob Din" has received much accolades and critical acclaim for its bold and gripping narrative of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Not only in the country, the government granted film has been able to grip international audiences, especially in America and Australia, with its meticulous storytelling and heartfelt performances. Hridi Huq's first endeavour rightfully succeeded in offering a window into history, while capturing the human emotions that transpired during the Liberation War 1971.

Now, the actor turned director is all set to travel all across the country to screen the movie to the mass people of the country from February 15 to the end of March. On this auspicious journey, Hridi Huq shared her thoughts and aspirations about the movie with The Daily Star.

"If I could, I would have screened '1971 Shei Shob Din' in 64 districts of our country. I am trying my best to showcase the movie to as many people as possible across Bangladesh. It occupies much of my time now, but I am loving it," said Hridi.

"What are we without our identity that took shape through the Liberation War? As a Bangladeshi I wouldn't choose any other story that is not based on our history as it has to mean something to us as a nation. That is why I selected the Liberation War as the central plotline for my film and seeing the heartfelt response from my audience, I feel we are successful," the director explained while emphasising her inspiration behind making of the film.

"When we released the film to the theatres, people from all across Bangladesh shared their interest and enthusiasm to watch the film. What can I ask more as a director and surely I will try my best to ensure my audiences get a chance to watch the film from where they are, that is my core mission right now," stressed Hridi, adding that her primary aspiration is to engage the younger generation to spread the spirit of the birth of the country through this initiative.

"My most treasured appraisal for the movie came from my senior colleagues, cultural personalities, artistes' who watched the film and praised my efforts in depicting the most tragic chapter of us as a nation. The happiness I got from their appreciation is boundless," the actor-turned-director said.

"Let me tell you a story," said Hridi, recalling one of her film screenings in New York, USA, "In one of the film's screenings was attended by Martyred Intellectual Dr. Fazle Rabbi's daughter, and when she spoke to me about how much the film meant to her, that was my achievement right there. Nothing can make me more accomplished as a filmmaker than my audiences' admiration."

Hridi Huq informed The Daily Star that the film "1971 Shei Shob Din" has run for three weeks in New York, USA with several housefull shows. After travelling much of the world with her film, Hridi Haq is going to travel across the country with her film in upcoming months.

The film's narrative unfolds from the dark hours of March 25, 1971, to the triumphant day of December 16. The film revolves around a family's experiences during 1971, providing a poignant portrayal of the era.

Apart from directing, Hridi Huq herself features in "1971 Shei Shob Din", alongside a talented ensemble cast comprising Mamunur Rashid, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Munmun Ahmed, Shilpi Sharkar Apu, Ferdous, Tareen, Litu Anam, Saju Khadem, Sanjida Preeti, and many more. Notably, Litu Anam makes a remarkable comeback to cinema with this film, after a hiatus of 15 years.