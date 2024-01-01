I am a very sorted person right now: Pori Moni

For Pori Moni, the new year commenced with the filming of a new movie. Additionally, the popular Dhallywood actress was also involved in a shoot for the final day of 2023. The ongoing filming is for the movie titled, "Booking", directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan.

In regards to this film, the actress said, "I am currently working on a romantic story after a long time. There's a distinct and unique feeling involved in this project. While I have worked on diverse storylines before, none have been as wonderfully romantic as this one. It's the reason why I have an extra sense of enthusiasm for it."

Pori also mentioned, "This is my first time working under the direction of Mizanur Rahman Aryan. There's always a bit of tension before starting any new shoot. It persisted this time as well. I wondered about how it would be with new people and a new storyline, but by the end of the day, the experience was shaping up to be better than expected."

She continued, "I was pleased with 'Booking'. It's a new story with a fresh character, and I can confidently say that everyone will appreciate the character," Pori Moni further added.

Speaking about shooting on the first day of the new year, the actress remarked, "The feeling of shooting on the last day of the year and the first day of the year is truly special. I loved it."

"I have a list of New Year's tasks actually. I have provided scheduled shooting dates to many, and I plan to execute those commitments gradually. I am hopeful that I can successfully complete the shooting schedules as planned," said the "Bishwoshundori" actress.

How is the controversial actress doing in her personal life? She answered, "I am a much more sorted person now. I narrowed down important things since getting out of jail, by reevaluating a lot of aspects of my life. It allowed me to understand people better; many revealed their true selves. I now have a clearer understanding of the kind of people they are, which is why I feel more organised now."

Having lost her sole guardian, her Nana, late last year, she continues to grapple with the pain, "I still keep awaiting Nanu's phone call. I am aware the call will never come, yet I find myself waiting. When he was around, I would urgently wait for his call. Whenever my phone rang, I hoped it was him calling however that urgency within me has now subsided. I will visit Nanu's house very soon. I plan to spend some time in Pirojpur. After that, I will return and finalise the shooting dates."

Speaking about her only son, Pori Moni's face lit up, "Now, my world revolves around my son. Rajya stays with me during shooting, and I share all my joy and happiness with him. Everything in my life is about him. Whether it's today or tomorrow, his happiness is my happiness."

The actress concluded, "May the new year bring joy and peace to all. I wish for everyone's well-being."