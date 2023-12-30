'Hridmajhare', Deepto Play’s first original drama series, to premiere tomorrow

Launching on OTT starting December 31, drama series "Hridmajhare" promises a tale of profound emotions and passionate love. This marks the debut of any drama series from Deepto Play, scripted by Nasimul Hasan and directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud. The show features an ensemble cast including Shamol Mawla, Nazia Haque Orsha, Ayesha Khan, Rosey Siddiqui, and Abu Hurayra Tanvir, amongst others.

The narrative revolves around Neela, a journalist, who has had a deep affection for Dr Imran, an esteemed heart surgeon, since her childhood. However, amidst Imran's professional acclaim, he seems oblivious to Neela's feelings, creating an emotional divide between the two.

Their dynamics take a drastic turn when a new doctor, Faria, develops a close bond with Imran, leaving Neela feeling isolated and excluded. Neela's unintentional mistake leads to grave allegations against Dr Imran for the death of an innocent child.

Amidst Neela's overwhelming love, the series raises questions about her ability to protect Imran from dire consequences caused by her actions.