Four Eid blockbusters hit OTT today: ‘Borbaad’, ‘Daagi’, ‘Chokkor 302’, ‘Jongli’

This Eid-ul-Adha, local OTT platform Chorki is rolling out four major titles under one bold banner—"birat gurur haat"—bringing together some of the year's most anticipated films: "Borbaad", "Daagi", "Chokkor 302", and "Jongli".

"During Eid, people want joy, a good time with family," said Chorki CEO Redwan Rony. "Many missed these films in theatres. We wanted to make them easily accessible." The streaming bundle is designed to reach audiences across Bangladesh and beyond, who may not have access to cinemas, offering a legal, high-quality alternative to pirated versions.

'Borbaad': Shakib Khan goes cross-border

An Indo-Bangla production with high-octane drama, "Borbaad" stars superstar Shakib Khan opposite Indian actress Idhika Paul, with Jisshu Sengupta, Misha Sawdagor, and Fazlur Rahman Babu rounding out the cast. The film was shot in both India and Bangladesh, making it a rare transnational collaboration.

"Many people have seen "Borbaad", while many have not yet had the opportunity," said producer Shahrin Akhter. "They will now." Its Chorki release opens the film to a broader, digital-first audience, boosting its post-theatrical life.

'Daagi': Afran Nisho in a gritty redemption arc

Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza headline Shihab Shaheen's "Daagi", a dark, emotional drama about a former convict wrestling with his past and the criminal underworld.

With a brooding performance that drew praise from both fans and critics, Nisho adds another memorable role to his growing body of work. The actor confirmed the film's Chorki release, calling it "perfect for family viewing at home" during the festive break.

'Chokkor 302': Mosharraf Karim's return

Mosharraf Karim leads "Chokkor 302" as police officer Mainul, navigating a tense and layered murder investigation. Director Sharaf Ahmed Jibon crafts a story thick with mystery, betrayal, and moral ambiguity.

Even while recovering from ankle surgery, Karim attended theatre screenings—sometimes in a wheelchair—to show his commitment to fans. With the film now on Chorki, his latest turn reaches viewers who've long waited for his return to the screen.

'Jongli': Siam's rugged transformation

In "Jongli", Siam Ahmed ditches his polished image for something raw. Bearded, unkempt, and lungi-clad, he stars alongside Shobnom Bubly and Prarthana Fardin Dighi in a violent revenge drama that premiered on April 25.

Directed by M Raahim and written by Nazim Ud Daula, the film explores love, loss, and violence in equal measure. With its gritty tone and unpredictable narrative, "Jongli" earned attention both at home and overseas.