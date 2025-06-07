Shakib’s ‘Taandob’ to release in record 132 theatres, others limited to Dhaka multiplexes

The Eid film frenzy is underway as posters of anticipated releases adorn walls across Dhaka and across the country. Production houses race to finalise how many theatres their films will grace and who will control the distribution map. Insider sources from six production houses confirm that while the spotlight remains fixed on Dhaka multiplexes, the number of theatres showing these films varies widely, reports Prothom Alo.

Some producers and distributors hesitate to expand beyond the capital initially, citing concerns about piracy or a strategic wait-and-see approach based on multiplex box office performance. Still, the country's eager audience waits with bated breath.

Topping the list is Shakib Khan's 'Taandob', poised to dominate screens nationwide with a record number of theatres secured. But how do other Eid films stack up in reach?

"Taandob" features a star-studded cast including Shakib Khan and Sabila Nur and has locked nearly all the country's major cinemas. Shahriar Shakil, the film's producer, told Prothom Alo, "We could have our film in every cinema if we chose. We are currently set for 132 theatres, and this might grow further." The enthusiasm from theatre owners for "Taandob" is unprecedented.

Following behind is "Insaaf", starring Sariful Razz, Mosharraf Karim, and Tasnia Farin. Praised for its striking character posters and a viral song teaser, it targets multiplexes primarily. Director Sanjoy Somadder said, "We plan releases in all multiplex branches plus blockbuster, with about 10 theatres outside Dhaka currently on board." The total theatres screening "Insaaf" hover around 20, subject to slight change.

"Esha Murder: Karmaphal", a female-led crime thriller starring Azmeri Haque Badhan, opts for a cautious rollout. Directed by Sunny Sanwar, it will premiere in roughly 10 multiplexes in Dhaka before a possible wider release. Sanwar shared, "We're focusing first on Dhaka multiplexes given the unique story. Later, we will assess the response for expansion."

After a lengthy hiatus, Arifin Shuvoo returns with "Neel Chokro: Blue Gang". It's a story about youth lost to social media addiction that unfolds in Dhaka multiplexes, including Lion Cinemas. Distributor Zahid Hasan Abhi explained, "We're initially multiplex-only due to piracy fears, despite interest from Khulna, Satkhira, Kishoreganj, and others. Slow expansion is planned." Co-star Mondera Chakroborty joins Shuvoo in this Mithu Khan-directed film, which will release in about 10 theatres.

"Togor", starring Ador Azad and Puja Chery, despite promotional efforts, has secured only 10-11 theatres, mostly multiplex venues. Directed by Alok Hasan, the film's reach remains limited.

Finally, "Utshob", produced by Chorki, revives the nostalgic 90s family drama genre. Featuring Zahid Hasan, Afsana Mimi, Aupee Karim, Jaya Ahsan, and Chanchal Chowdhury, it carries the tagline "constitutional caution — not for viewing without family." Directed by Tanim Noor, the film will release in seven theatres across Cineplex, blockbuster, and Lion Cinemas in Dhaka. Noor candidly noted, "We are new to promotion and distribution but hope audiences will embrace "Utshob" as a family film."

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Senior Manager (Marketing) at Star Cineplex outlined the multiplex strategy: "Six films showing simultaneously isn't new. We start all at once and adjust based on audience response—adding or cutting shows accordingly."

Spotlight on "NeelChokro"

Mithu Khan's "NeelChokro" explores social media's dark grip on youth, featuring Arifin Shuvoo as an investigator alongside Mondera Chakroborty. Its multiplex-only release reflects both artistic and practical decisions.

The director explained, "Single-screen cinemas face challenges, and piracy is a serious concern. Multiplexes meet our standards and are safer for release. If accepted, multiplexes alone can recoup costs, with plans for international release and other platforms."

The film's screenplay, co-written by Mithu Khan and Najim Uddoula, spotlights an invisible "blue gang" driving youth into perilous addiction. The cast includes music artist Balam, who also lends his voice to the soundtrack.

Limited but meaningful presence for "Utshob"

Tanim Noor's "Utshob" boasts a stellar ensemble and channels the warmth of classic family dramas, a rare offering this Eid. Despite limited screenings in just three theatres, the film's unique appeal and veteran cast promise to resonate deeply with viewers.

Last Eid, bangladesh operated 141 theatres, and this Eid is expected to see similar numbers. While "Taandob" takes a national stronghold, other films focus on selective multiplex engagements, carefully navigating piracy risks and market dynamics.