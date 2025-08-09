English-language Bangladeshi film ‘Dot’ gets censor clearance

The English-language Bangladeshi feature film "Dot" has received clearance from the Film Censor Board, paving the way for its release. Producer Barua Manojit Dhiman confirmed the news, adding that the official release date will be announced soon. The film is directed by Barua Sunanda Kakon.

Speaking about the project, the director said, "The film portrays the harsh realities and life experiences of women's struggles. Now that it has been cleared for release, it's the audience's turn to experience it. We plan to screen the film in theatres both in Bangladesh and abroad soon."

According to producer Dhiman, members of the censor board praised the film after viewing it.

"Dot" features a cast of group theatre actors, including Barua Manojit Dhiman, Misti Akter, Pori, Rajibul Islam, Sonia Parvin Shapla, Mamun, Mostafizur Rahman, Kotha Chowdhury, Masud, Kamrul Islam, Masud Chowdhury, Tarikul Islam Tarek, Abdul Bariq Mukul, Sandy Kumar, among others.