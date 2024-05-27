Puja Chery’s ‘Nakphul’ to receive new title

Puja Chery starrer "Nakphul" has secured approval from the censor board to rename the film's title as "Nakphuler Kabya".

Helmed by Alok Hasan, the film is based on the story written by Ferrari Farhad.

The production house stated that the decision to change the title to "Nakphuler Kabya" was prompted by another film titled "Nakphul", which has already received censor clearance. The censor board has authorised the alteration of the new movie's title to 'Nakphuler Kabya" as it is not legally permissible for two movies to obtain censor clearance under the same name.

The actress remarked on the film, stating, "Nakphul is a special ornament for a woman and holds a place of emotion for them. Hopefully, the audience will embrace the movie as a form of a gift wrapped in a good storyline."

Additionally, Ador Azad acted opposite Puja Chery in the film. Gazi Rakayet, Lutfur Rahman George, Ali Raj and others are taking on different roles in the movie.

Another film "Lipstick" starring Puja Chery and Ador Azad was released last Eid-ul-Fitr.