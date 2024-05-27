TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 02:45 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 02:58 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Puja Chery’s ‘Nakphul’ to receive new title

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 02:45 PM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 02:58 PM
Puja Chery’s ‘Nakphul’ to receive new title
Photo: Collected

Puja Chery starrer "Nakphul" has secured approval from the censor board to rename the film's title as "Nakphuler Kabya".

Helmed by Alok Hasan, the film is based on the story written by Ferrari Farhad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The production house stated that the decision to change the title to "Nakphuler Kabya" was prompted by another film titled "Nakphul", which has already received censor clearance. The censor board has authorised the alteration of the new movie's title to 'Nakphuler Kabya" as it is not legally permissible for two movies to obtain censor clearance under the same name.

Puja chery starrer lipstick hall increases four times
Read more

Number of halls screening Puja Chery's ‘Lipstick’ quadruples

The actress remarked on the film, stating, "Nakphul is a special ornament for a woman and holds a place of emotion for them. Hopefully, the audience will embrace the movie as a form of a gift wrapped in a good storyline."

Additionally, Ador Azad acted opposite Puja Chery in the film. Gazi Rakayet, Lutfur Rahman George, Ali Raj and others are taking on different roles in the movie.

Another film "Lipstick" starring Puja Chery and Ador Azad was released last Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Related topic:
Puja CheryNakphulNakphuler KabyaAlok HasanFerrari FarhadAdor Azadcensor boardspecial ornamentGazi RakayetLutfur Rahman Georgeali raj
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Puja Chery returns to screen after life-altering trauma

1m ago
I watched 'Priyotoma' in US: Puja Chery

I watched 'Priyotoma' in US: Puja Chery

10m ago
Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

9m ago

‘Jawaharlal's Diary’ stars Gazi Rakayet as exorcist, and Shajal as his disciple

7m ago
Puja Chery becomes a Zayed Khan fan for 'Lipstick'

Puja Chery becomes a Zayed Khan fan for 'Lipstick'

8m ago
দুর্যোগে সরকারের উদ্যোগে ক্ষয়ক্ষতির পরিমাণ কমিয়ে আনা সম্ভব হয়েছে: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

দুর্যোগে সরকারের উদ্যোগে ক্ষয়ক্ষতির পরিমাণ কমিয়ে আনা সম্ভব হয়েছে: কাদের

দুর্যোগে বিএনপি বিরোধী রাজনৈতিক দলের দায়িত্ব পালনে ব্যর্থ হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমাল: ১০ হাজারের বেশি টাওয়ার বন্ধ, মোবাইল ব্যবহারকারীদের দুর্ভোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification