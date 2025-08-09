Rupert Grint reprises Ed Sheeran-obsessed role in new music video

Music
Ed Sheeran has reunited with Rupert Grint for his latest music video "A Little More", marking their first collaboration in 14 years since the hit "Lego House". 

Released August 7, the video sees the Harry Potter star reprise his role as an overly devoted Sheeran fan — only this time, his obsession reaches surreal heights. From spotting Sheeran's face on billboards and TV screens to seeing him at the gym, Grint's character can't escape the singer. The quirky storyline culminates at the altar, where his bride transforms into Sheeran himself.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran expressed his delight at working with Grint again. "I hadn't worked with @rupertgrint in 14 years since Lego House, so didn't know if he'd say yes to this idea. But I'm so glad he did. It's such a fun, bonkers video… Rupert, my brother from another mother, thank you for throwing yourself into this, it wouldn't exist had you said no."

Sheeran also shared his gratitude for fans' overwhelming response, encouraging them to create videos using the track, particularly aimed at exes. "The deeper and more honest I go with lyrics, the more people connect to it," he wrote. "Also, who knew I looked so amazing in a wedding dress?"

"A Little More" is part of Sheeran's upcoming eighth studio album "Play", set to release on September 12.

