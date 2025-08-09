Music
Suchona Shely shines at Kyrgyzstan folk music festival

Suchona Shely shines at Kyrgyzstan folk music festival
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Suchona Shely has secured second place at the Rukh Sanat World Traditional Culture and Music Festival, held in Kyrgyzstan. The competition featured 82 artistes and bands from 14 countries, including Bangladesh.

Photo: Collected

Representing Bangladesh with her band "Divya Gyani", Shely showcased the country's rich folk heritage, performing timeless songs of mystic bards Lalon Shah and Hasan Raja. Her renditions captivated both the judges and the audience.

Sharing her feelings, Shely said, "Singing the songs of Lalon and Hason Raja on this stage, and receiving such love from the global audience, is one of the greatest achievements of my life. I dedicate this honour to the people of Bangladesh and all members of my band Dibbogyaani."

Photo: Collected

Shely received her early training in music from her father, Abdul Jalil Sardar, and has lent her voice to several playback tracks in films from both Bangladesh and Kolkata.

Suchona Shely, Rukh Sanat World Traditional Culture and Music Festival, Kyrgyzstan, Divya Gyani, Bangladeshi folk music, Lalon Shah, Hason Raja, Abdul Jalil Sardar
