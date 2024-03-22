TV & Film
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:37 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:44 PM

Drama named after a Kabir Suman song to release this Eid

Photo: Collected

Plays and movies taking on titles borrowed from popular songs and manuscripts is a rather common practice everywhere. One such example is Kabir Suman's song "Tomake Chai". A special drama has been prepared based on this song, timed for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Although not directly related to the storyline, the official title, "Shesh Porjonto Tomake Chai", is derived from the lyrics of Suman's song.

Asif Iqbal, a prominent lyricist in the country, is producing the drama. It is based on the story, and screenplay penned by journalist and literary figure Isteaque Ahmed. The two main characters in this project are portrayed by actors Tania Brishty and Arosh Khan.

Isteaque Ahmed further provides a glimpse into the two characters of the play. Tania Brishty will portray the role of Shanta, while Arosh Khan will take on the character of Tanveer. The story begins with two characters who have been involved in a long-term relationship. However, Shanta moves abroad to pursue her studies, leading to a loss of contact with Tanveer. Upon returning, Shanta seeks out Tanveer but encounters several unforeseen events in the process. 

Regarding the drama Arosh Khan expressed, "I put my heart into the work because the story was compelling. I hope everyone will enjoy it." Meanwhile, Tania Brishty remarked, "The story is excellent, and we all strived to deliver our best performances."

Other actors featured in this drama include Shahed Ali, Sheikh Swopna, Prionty Gomez, and more

The people associated with the drama "Shesh Porjonto Tomake Chai" have confirmed that it will premiere on the YouTube channel Gaanchill Drama & Cinema. 

