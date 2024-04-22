Dipjol advocates for discontinuing government funding for films

Renowned actor Monwar Hossain Dipjol has voiced support for discontinuing government funding for films, stating concerns that such funding often leads to the production of substandard movies.

The Bangladesh Film Artists Association (BFAA) election took place on Friday (April 19), where Misha Sawdagar was elected as president and Monwar Hossain Dipjol as general secretary of the organisation.

Following their victory, the newly elected representatives visited the Artistes' Association on Sunday (April 21) afternoon to engage in discussions with journalists.

During the discussion, Dipjol highlighted the financial challenges encountered in film production with government funding. He noted that government grants typically range from Tk 40-60 lakh per film, whereas the cost of producing a film often exceeds Tk 80-90 lakh, with a good-quality film requiring an investment of around Tk 1-1.5 crore.

Dipjol questioned the effectiveness of such funding for film production and expressed concerns that these funds often result in the creation of substandard movies.

According to Dipjol, "Government funding does not necessarily lead to the making of good films. It may result in one or two good movies, but the majority are of poor quality. I believe discontinuing government funding is a prudent decision as it prevents the misuse of public funds that could be better allocated elsewhere."

The veteran actor also highlighted the financial strain on audiences, pointing out that movie tickets now cost up to Tk 500. He remarked, "Can a rickshaw puller afford to watch a movie at such a price? We need to consider our audience. Such high prices make it difficult for families to go to halls."

Misha Sawdagar also weighed in on the issue of government-funded films, stressing the importance of commercial cinema for the sustainability of the industry and its accessibility to the general public. He proposed that 75% of government grants should be allocated to commercial films, with 50% of the profits returning to the government. The actor believes this approach will incentivise greater government investment in cinema.

In further initiatives, Misha Sawdagar announced plans to provide two days of free medical services to artistes following their election victory. "Our initial priority is to offer free medical services to artistes. Starting April 23, doctors will be available at the Association twice a week."

"Alongside medical care, we will also distribute free medications. This is our first initiative, and we plan to continue with other projects in the future," he added.