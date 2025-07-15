‘Deyaler Desh’ to stream on Chorki

One of the most talked-about releases of 2024, "Deyaler Desh" (The Land of Walls), is set to make its digital premiere on the local OTT platform Chorki. The film will be available for streaming from 12 am on July 17.

Directed by Mishuk Moni, "Deyaler Desh" marked his debut directorial venture, earning widespread acclaim for its distinct storytelling. The film stars Shobnom Yesmin Bubly and Sariful Razz in the lead roles, whose performances were highly praised by audiences.

On the evening of July 15, Chorki unveiled the official trailer of the film on its verified Facebook page, generating significant anticipation ahead of the release.

A mystery-romance, "Deyaler Desh" centres on the characters Nahar (played by Bubly) and Boishakh (played by Razz), whose unconventional love story unfolds inside a hospital morgue.

The film also features performances by Md Shahadat Hossain, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Saberi Alam, Azizul Hakim, Shamapty Mashuq, A K Azad Shetu, Azam Khan, Ashok Bepari, Jainal Jack, and Deepak Kumar Goswami in key roles.

Speaking about the film's OTT release, Mishuk Moni expressed optimism. "I feel that the audience of 'Deyaler Desh' aligns well with Chorki's viewership. Since the film's theatrical release, many have shown interest in watching it through digital platforms. Though it is arriving on OTT a bit later, I am happy that it will now be accessible to a wider audience both at home and abroad."

"Deyaler Desh" was released in theatres during Eid-ul-Fitr in 2024. Upon release, the film garnered praise for its storyline, performances, music, and background score.

At a press conference, Bubly shared her thoughts on taking up the role. "It was a difficult decision for me to act in this film. At the time, I was still a full-fledged commercial film heroine. But in this film, I had to become a character, not just play a heroine. Another thing is that there is a taboo surrounding government grant-funded films, and I believe this film will help break that stigma," she said.

Bubly added that she was drawn to the story immediately after reading it, noting that while many actors claim their films are different, "Deyaler Desh" truly offered a unique narrative.

The film, written and scripted by Mishuk Moni, received a government grant in 2021.