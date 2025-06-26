TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:17 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead new ‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adaptation

Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:17 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:30 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 04:17 PM
Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead new ‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adaptation
Photo: Collected

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in a new adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility", currently in development at Focus Features.

Georgia Oakley, known for "Blue Jean", will direct the film, with the screenplay being written by Diana Reid. The production is being handled by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title Films, along with India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Sense and Sensibility"—originally released in 1811 under the pseudonym "By a Lady"—was Jane Austen's debut novel, preceding her later works like "Pride and Prejudice", "Emma", and "Persuasion". 

The narrative centres around the Dashwood sisters, Elinor (to be portrayed by Edgar-Jones) and Marianne, as they face the emotional and financial upheavals of losing their family home in Sussex. The casting for Marianne Dashwood has yet to be revealed.

Edgar-Jones announced the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding the Austen novel. The 27-year-old British actress rose to prominence in Hulu's 2020 romantic series "Normal People" opposite Paul Mescal, and has since appeared in major films such as "Where the Crawdads Sing" (2022) and "Twisters" (2024).

Over the years, "Sense and Sensibility" has seen several screen adaptations, the most acclaimed being Ang Lee's 1995 version starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. 

Focus Features has previously supported two other Austen-inspired films: the 2005 rendition of "Pride and Prejudice" featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and the 2020 adaptation of "Emma" starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Read more

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer teases Galactus’ Earthbound arrival


 

Related topic:
Daisy Edgar-JonesSense and SensibilityJane Austen
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Charlotte Brontë's unconventional heroines

2y ago
A scene from the Netflix adaptation of Persuasion

Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion is disappointing

2y ago
Film ‘Twisters’ hits Dhaka theatres

Film ‘Twisters’ hits Dhaka theatres

10m ago

Why Do We Still Swoon Over Mr. Darcy?

3y ago
'Twisters' film thrill-packed and science-backed, its stars say

'Twisters' film thrill-packed and science-backed, its stars say

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে সিইসির সাক্ষাৎ

আজ বিকেলে রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে তিনি সাক্ষাৎ করেন।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরানের আঘাতে ইসরায়েল প্রায় ধ্বংস হয়ে যাচ্ছিল, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র কিছুই পায়নি’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে