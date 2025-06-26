Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead new ‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in a new adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility", currently in development at Focus Features.

Georgia Oakley, known for "Blue Jean", will direct the film, with the screenplay being written by Diana Reid. The production is being handled by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title Films, along with India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

"Sense and Sensibility"—originally released in 1811 under the pseudonym "By a Lady"—was Jane Austen's debut novel, preceding her later works like "Pride and Prejudice", "Emma", and "Persuasion".

The narrative centres around the Dashwood sisters, Elinor (to be portrayed by Edgar-Jones) and Marianne, as they face the emotional and financial upheavals of losing their family home in Sussex. The casting for Marianne Dashwood has yet to be revealed.

Edgar-Jones announced the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding the Austen novel. The 27-year-old British actress rose to prominence in Hulu's 2020 romantic series "Normal People" opposite Paul Mescal, and has since appeared in major films such as "Where the Crawdads Sing" (2022) and "Twisters" (2024).

Over the years, "Sense and Sensibility" has seen several screen adaptations, the most acclaimed being Ang Lee's 1995 version starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet.

Focus Features has previously supported two other Austen-inspired films: the 2005 rendition of "Pride and Prejudice" featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and the 2020 adaptation of "Emma" starring Anya Taylor-Joy.