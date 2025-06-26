TV & Film
Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:06 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:14 AM

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer teases Galactus' Earthbound arrival

Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:06 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:14 AM
Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:06 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 11:14 AM

The final trailer for Marvel's upcoming film "Fantastic Four: First Steps" has been released, offering a closer look at one of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—Galactus. Ahead of its July 25 release, the trailer promises a visually arresting journey, blending retro-futurism with cosmic scale, and setting the stage for emotional turmoil, heroism, and planetary peril.

Set in a 1960s-inspired Earth, "Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces the beloved superhero team: Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Also featured are their infant son Franklin Richards and their mechanical companion HERBIE, voiced by Matthew Wood.

The most striking reveal is Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson. Known as the "Eater of Worlds", the cosmic entity descends upon Earth driven not by malice but by insatiable hunger. His towering presence rattles the team, who appear daunted by the scale of the threat.

Joining him is Shalla-Bal, a reimagined version of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. While she currently serves Galactus, fans familiar with the source material may anticipate a shift in allegiance. 

Inspired by the seminal 1960s "Galactus Trilogy", the narrative hints at sacrifice rather than triumph—one that could reshape the multiverse.

The trailer suggests a more somber tone compared to previous MCU origin films. Reed Richards voices doubt over the planet's survival, as the team grapples with the colossal task of defending Earth—and their child. Yet, amidst the looming threat, the visuals evoke a sense of cosmic wonder and nostalgic charm.

With Galactus poised to consume Earth, "Fantastic Four: First Steps" promises a high-stakes cinematic event for Marvel fans this July.

