Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas to receive prestigious knighthood

Film director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, the long-time collaborators in filmmaking and life, are to receive knighthood and damehood, respectively.

According to The Associated Press, the couple is to receive one of the prestigious honours in the United Kingdom for their services to the global film industry.

Traditionally, knighthood and damehood recipients are announced at the start of the year and on the birthday of the monarch, in this case, King Charles III, who performs the knighting ceremony. However, these honours may also be bestowed in recognition of exceptional accomplishments, as evidenced by Nolan and Thomas's triumphant recent Oscar wins for their film "Oppenheimer".

The knighting ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace and is presided over by a UK monarch in person. Yet, with King Charles currently on a break from royal duties due to his cancer treatments, the timing of the honour acceptance for the married couple and producing partners remains uncertain, reports BBC.

Nolan and Thomas first met at the University College London, where they were both studying. Together, they run their production company, Syncopy, and have four children. Through the company, they have produced many of the filmmaker's biggest hits, including "The Batman" trilogy, "The Prestige", "Interstellar", "Tenet" and most recently "Oppenheimer".

During his acceptance speech for winning Best Director at the Oscars this year, Nolan thanked his partner in work and life, Thomas, saying, "Producer of all our films and all of our children." Similarly, during her acceptance speech for Best Picture, Thomas cheered for her husband.

"I have been dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would actually ever happen," she said at the time. "The reason this movie was the movie it was, was Chris Nolan. He is singular, he is brilliant, and I am so grateful to you."

Earlier this month, Nolan won his first-ever Best Director Oscar for "Oppenheimer". This film, which Thomas produced, picked up seven awards in total, making history at the prestigious event.

Nolan had previously been nominated for six Academy Awards but had never won an Oscar for directing until this year's edition.