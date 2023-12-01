China is interested in releasing Bangla films: Raihan Rafi

Upon returning from the "Micro Film Festival", organised by the Chinese government, "Poran" famed filmmaker Raihan Rafi shared that China is interested in running Bangladeshi films in its local theatres.

The festival took place in Kunming City, where the director got the invitation through the initiative of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). He mentioned that the invitation was an honour for him.

Regarding his China visit, Rafi stated that the Chinese government aims to connect with Bangladeshi cinema through their art and culture.

The organisers expressed a desire for collaboration and hoped to see Bangladeshi films thrive in China.

Rafi explored various cities in China during his seven-day trip, noting the significant market for Hindi films, but observed fewer Indians compared to locals. These Hindi language films are dubbed in Chinese or, by using subtitles, get released for local audiences.

He highlighted that Bangladeshi films have proven their potential not just domestically but internationally as well. Films such as "Priyotoma", "Shurongo", and "Poran" have earned international acclaim as well. Thus, if they are released in China, audiences will be able to enjoy these films too.

A dance group from BSA, Dhaka, also performed at the event.