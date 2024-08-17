Indian Film Festival of Melbourne set to feature ‘Agantuk’

The Bangladeshi film "Agantuk" (The Stranger) has been chosen to screen at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Directed by Biplob Sarkar, the film is a collaborative effort with co-producers Rammya Rahim Choudhury, Tazul Haque and himself. This esteemed festival, taking place from August 15 to 25, will showcase the freshest films from across the subcontinent.

"Agantuk" which received a grant from the Government of Bangladesh during the 2019-2020 period features stellar performances from Ferdousi Majumdar, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Ratan Dev, Mahmud Alam, Ehan, Rafsan, Hridoy, Hasimun, and Nayeema Tasnim, among others.

Photo: Collected

This marks Biplop Sarkar's debut as a director of a full-length feature film. Prior to this, "Agantuk" had its world premiere in the competition section at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia's most prestigious film events.

In 2022, the film garnered the Prasad Lab DI and MovieBuff Appreciation Award for Best Post-Production Stage Film in the Recommendations category at the Film Bazaar, an event held in Goa, India.

"Agantuk" garnered widespread acclaim from international critics for its compelling narrative. The film centres on a 10-year-old boy named Kajol, who lives with his mother and ailing grandmother. The plot takes a dramatic shift when Kajol's father, who had been missing for an extended period, unexpectedly returns, stirring up a wave of uncertainty within the family.

Photo: Collected

Ferdousi Majumder shared her thoughts on the movie, stating, "'Agantuk' is a bold and courageous production. The film presents a story that is highly relevant to our times. Its approach to storytelling and production is unlike anything typically seen in Bangladeshi cinema. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the producers, director, and entire crew."

In a prior interview with Prothom Alo, director Biplop Sarkar reflected, "We often experience a sense of isolation in the world, though that becomes easy to overlook because of our daily interactions through work. However, the pandemic brought that isolation into sharp focus, intensifying it further. The characters in the film are deeply affected by this sense of detachment and are constantly haunted by their creations."