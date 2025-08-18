Education
Campus Desk
Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:17 PM

Most Viewed

Education
Education

Australia increases English language testing options for visa applicants

Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:17 PM
Campus Desk
Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:13 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 07:17 PM

Australia has revised its English language test requirements for visa applicants, increasing the number of accepted exams from five to nine. Effective August 7, 2025, the update is designed to give applicants greater flexibility while maintaining consistent scoring standards across test providers.

As of August 7, scores from the following tests will be accepted for visa applications:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

1. Cambridge C1 Advanced Test (C1 Advanced)

2. Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program General (CELPIP General)

3. International English Language Testing System Academic (IELTS Academic), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

4. International English Language Testing System General Training (IELTS General Training), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

5. LANGUAGECERT Academic Test (LANGUAGECERT Academic)

6. Michigan English Test (MET), including Single Section Retake (SSR)

7. Occupational English Test (OET)

8. Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic)

9. Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-Based Test (TOEFL iBT)

As per the Department of Home Affairs, Australia, all tests must be taken at secure test centres.

Related topic:
CampusAustralia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Afghan refugee cricketers in Australia to play first match since fleeing Taliban

6m ago
YouTube ban

YouTube added to Australia’s under-16 social media ban

2w ago

AIUB Arts Club organises day-long education and art tour programme

1w ago

Student involvement in policy and politics

1w ago

UIU Mars Rover secures 3rd place globally and 1st place in Asia at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2025

1w ago
ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প, ভ্লাদিমির পুতিন,
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আলাস্কায় পর্বতের মুসিক প্রসব?

বিশ্ববাসীকে অপেক্ষার দীর্ঘপথে ঠেলে দিলেন প্রেসিডেন্ট পুতিন। ঠেলে দিলেন অনিশ্চয়তায় অন্ধ পথেও।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনে ৫৬৫ মনোনয়নপত্র বিতরণ, জমার শেষ তারিখ কাল

১০ মিনিট আগে