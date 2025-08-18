Australia increases English language testing options for visa applicants

Australia has revised its English language test requirements for visa applicants, increasing the number of accepted exams from five to nine. Effective August 7, 2025, the update is designed to give applicants greater flexibility while maintaining consistent scoring standards across test providers.

As of August 7, scores from the following tests will be accepted for visa applications:

1. Cambridge C1 Advanced Test (C1 Advanced)

2. Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program General (CELPIP General)

3. International English Language Testing System Academic (IELTS Academic), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

4. International English Language Testing System General Training (IELTS General Training), including One Skill Retake (OSR)

5. LANGUAGECERT Academic Test (LANGUAGECERT Academic)

6. Michigan English Test (MET), including Single Section Retake (SSR)

7. Occupational English Test (OET)

8. Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic)

9. Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-Based Test (TOEFL iBT)

As per the Department of Home Affairs, Australia, all tests must be taken at secure test centres.