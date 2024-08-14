Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia

The Bangladeshi feature film "Mathar Bhethor Apple Gachh" (An Apple Tree Inside The Head) is set to have its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia. The film has been officially selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where it will be screened for the first time on August 21.

Arifur Rahman, one of the producers of the film directed by Mohammad Rabby Mridha, shared the news with Bangla Tribune.

The film presented by producer Josim Ahmed was a collaborative effort among three producers—Bijan Imtiaz, Arifur Rahman, and Josim Ahmed. Saqib Iftekhar served as the executive producer.

It features performances by Mostafa Monwar, Jayita Mahalanobish, Abul Kalam Azad Setu, Sohag Mridha, and several others. The crew includes cinematographers Monirul Islam and Divya Samdar, with Rashid Sharif Shoaib handling the music and sound design, and editing by Mehdi Hasan Khan Samrat.

"An Apple Tree Inside The Head" marks Mohammad Rabby Mridha's second full-length feature film.

Producer Arifur Rahman shared his thoughts, stating, "This film has been a labour of love for over five years. At last, it will be showcased on the big screen for the world to see. My heartfelt congratulations and deepest appreciation go out to every member of my team. This film, created entirely through independent efforts, holds a special place in my heart."

Producer and distributor Josim Ahmed commented, "We received the news of the film's selection some time ago, but we held back on sharing it due to the devastating tragedy and loss of thousands of lives in the country. Despite the circumstances, I want to extend my congratulations to the entire team."

The film was produced by Goopy Bagha Productions Limited in collaboration with Views and Visions. Its international distribution is being backed by Screenscope.