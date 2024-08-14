TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:03 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:12 PM
Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia
Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi feature film "Mathar Bhethor Apple Gachh" (An Apple Tree Inside The Head) is set to have its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia. The film has been officially selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where it will be screened for the first time on August 21.

Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia
Photo: Collected

Arifur Rahman, one of the producers of the film directed by Mohammad Rabby Mridha, shared the news with Bangla Tribune.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film presented by producer Josim Ahmed was a collaborative effort among three producers—Bijan Imtiaz, Arifur Rahman, and Josim Ahmed. Saqib Iftekhar served as the executive producer.

It features performances by Mostafa Monwar, Jayita Mahalanobish, Abul Kalam Azad Setu, Sohag Mridha, and several others. The crew includes cinematographers Monirul Islam and Divya Samdar, with Rashid Sharif Shoaib handling the music and sound design, and editing by Mehdi Hasan Khan Samrat. 

Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia
Photo: Collected

"An Apple Tree Inside The Head" marks Mohammad Rabby Mridha's second full-length feature film.

Producer Arifur Rahman shared his thoughts, stating, "This film has been a labour of love for over five years. At last, it will be showcased on the big screen for the world to see. My heartfelt congratulations and deepest appreciation go out to every member of my team. This film, created entirely through independent efforts, holds a special place in my heart."

Film ‘An Apple Tree Inside The Head’ set to premiere in Australia
Photo: Collected

Producer and distributor Josim Ahmed commented, "We received the news of the film's selection some time ago, but we held back on sharing it due to the devastating tragedy and loss of thousands of lives in the country. Despite the circumstances, I want to extend my congratulations to the entire team."

Bangladeshi films secure top honours at Haryana Int'l Film Festival
Read more

Bangladeshi films secure top honours at Haryana Int'l Film Festival

The film was produced by Goopy Bagha Productions Limited in collaboration with Views and Visions. Its international distribution is being backed by Screenscope.

Related topic:
Mathar Bhethor Apple GachhAn Apple Tree Inside The HeadThe Bangladeshi feature film Mathar Bhethor Apple GachhAustraliaMelbourneIndian Film Festival of Melbournemostafa monwarJayita MahalanobishJosim AhmedMohammad Rabby Mridha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic 'emotional' after warm welcome at Melbourne Park

1y ago

Australia to not to lose to Scotland intentionally just to oust England, Cummins reassures

2m ago
Tahsan Khan thrills Sydney expats in spectacular concert

Tahsan Khan thrills Sydney expats in spectacular concert

2m ago

Djokovic riding high in pursuit of 22nd Slam title and top ranking

1y ago

Australia end Scotland's World Cup, send England into Super Eight

1m ago
দেশি-বিদেশি চক্র সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতনের অলীক কাহিনী প্রচার করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

দেশি-বিদেশি চক্র সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতনের অলীক কাহিনী প্রচার করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

৫ আগস্টের পরে এমন কোনো ঘটনা ঘটেনি, যার জন্য এখানে সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতন হচ্ছে সে কথা বলা যাবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গুমের সঙ্গে জড়িতদের গ্রেপ্তারে ২৪ ঘণ্টার আল্টিমেটাম

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification