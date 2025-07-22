TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:01 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:09 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Two Bangladeshi films selected for Asian Project Market at Busan Film Festival

Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:01 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:09 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:01 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:09 AM
Two Bangladeshi films selected for Asian Project Market at Busan Film Festival
Photo: Collected

The Asian Project Market (APM), a key segment of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, plays a vital role in connecting filmmakers with renowned producers, co-producers, and distributors from across the globe. Offering financial and technical support, the APM has grown into one of Asia's largest film markets, drawing significant interest from emerging filmmakers.

This year, 30 film projects have been selected for the market, including two from Bangladesh—"The Magical Men" by Biplob Sarkar and "Silence of the Looms" by Mirza Shabnam Ferdousi. "The Magical Men" is co-produced by Biplob himself, alongside producers from Singapore, France, and India. "Silence of the Looms" is being produced by Bangladeshi producer Rajib Mahajan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladeshi film ‘Mastul’ invited to World Film Festival Kolkata
Read more

Bangladeshi film ‘Mastul’ invited to World Film Festival Kolkata

In 2023, Biplob Sarkar's film "Agantuk: The Stranger" was screened in the New Currents section of the Busan International Film Festival. With "The Magical Men", he returns to the platform once again. Commenting on the new project, Biplob said, "The film is still in its early development stage. Apart from myself, three other producers from three different countries have joined the project. At APM, we will be exploring financing opportunities. Since the development is still at an early phase, I prefer not to reveal details about the story at this point."

On the other hand, regarding "Silence of the Looms", producer Rajib Mahajan remarked, "It is truly encouraging to have our film selected for this year's Asian Project Market. We are currently seeking the necessary support to ensure high production quality. Since we are still in the initial phase, more details will be shared in due time."

24th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF)
Read more

DIFF calls for screenplay submissions for 2026

According to a press release from the Asian Project Market, this year saw a record 455 submissions from 44 countries, the highest to date. From these, 30 projects were selected, with themes covering social inequality, familial bonds, LGBTQ issues, gender, war, and border conflicts.

Notably, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is also listed as a producer at this year's APM. Her film "Difficult Daughters", directed by her mother Soni Razdan, has been selected from India.

This year's Asian Project Market will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre from September 20 to 23.

Related topic:
Asian Project MarketBusan Film festivalThe Magical MenSilence of the LoomsBiplob SarkarMirza Shabnam Ferdousi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne set to feature ‘Agantuk’

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne set to feature ‘Agantuk’

11m ago
Bangladeshi film 'Agantuk' wins Prasad DI award

Bangladeshi film ‘Agantuk’ wins Prasad DI award at Film Bazaar, Goa

2y ago

Asia's largest movie festival set to kick off in Busan

9y ago
23rd Dhaka Intl Film Festival to dazzle in January 2025

23rd Dhaka Int'l Film Festival to dazzle in January 2025

8m ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জনবহুল ঢাকার আকাশে সামরিক বিমানের প্রশিক্ষণ কতটা যৌক্তিক?

৪৯ মিনিট আগে