Two Bangladeshi films selected for Asian Project Market at Busan Film Festival

The Asian Project Market (APM), a key segment of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, plays a vital role in connecting filmmakers with renowned producers, co-producers, and distributors from across the globe. Offering financial and technical support, the APM has grown into one of Asia's largest film markets, drawing significant interest from emerging filmmakers.

This year, 30 film projects have been selected for the market, including two from Bangladesh—"The Magical Men" by Biplob Sarkar and "Silence of the Looms" by Mirza Shabnam Ferdousi. "The Magical Men" is co-produced by Biplob himself, alongside producers from Singapore, France, and India. "Silence of the Looms" is being produced by Bangladeshi producer Rajib Mahajan.

In 2023, Biplob Sarkar's film "Agantuk: The Stranger" was screened in the New Currents section of the Busan International Film Festival. With "The Magical Men", he returns to the platform once again. Commenting on the new project, Biplob said, "The film is still in its early development stage. Apart from myself, three other producers from three different countries have joined the project. At APM, we will be exploring financing opportunities. Since the development is still at an early phase, I prefer not to reveal details about the story at this point."

On the other hand, regarding "Silence of the Looms", producer Rajib Mahajan remarked, "It is truly encouraging to have our film selected for this year's Asian Project Market. We are currently seeking the necessary support to ensure high production quality. Since we are still in the initial phase, more details will be shared in due time."

According to a press release from the Asian Project Market, this year saw a record 455 submissions from 44 countries, the highest to date. From these, 30 projects were selected, with themes covering social inequality, familial bonds, LGBTQ issues, gender, war, and border conflicts.

Notably, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is also listed as a producer at this year's APM. Her film "Difficult Daughters", directed by her mother Soni Razdan, has been selected from India.

This year's Asian Project Market will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre from September 20 to 23.