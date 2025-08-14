Channel i to celebrate Shabnam’s 80th birthday with special telecast

TV & Film
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Channel i will air a special interview programme, "Shabnam: Rupnogorer Rajkonna", on August 17 to celebrate the 80th birthday of legendary actress Jharna Basak, better known by her stage name Shabnam. Presented and hosted by prominent journalist Abdur Rahman, the show will feature the iconic artiste sharing stories from her remarkable life and career. It will air at 8:25pm on Channel i, and will also be available on iScreen and Channel i Online.

Shabnam became a household name in Bangla and Pakistani cinema during the 1960s, winning hearts with her performance in the superhit song "Ami Rup Nogorer Rajkonna". In 1961, at just 15, she made her debut as a heroine in the film "Harano Din", directed by Mustafizul Haq, after first appearing as a dancer in "Ei Desh Tomar Amar" by Ehtesham.

Her role in the 1962 Urdu film "Chanda" earned her nationwide fame in Pakistan, and she remained a leading actress from the 1960s through the 1980s. Her last acting role was in "Ammajan" (1999), directed by Kazi Hayat.

I never wanted to live as a star: Shabnam

Over her career, Shabnam has appeared in more than 180 Bengali and Urdu films, including "Harano Din", "Rajdhanir Bukey", and "Kokhono Asheni".

