11th 'Bangla Khayal Utsab' to begin in honour of Ustad Azad Rahman

The 11th edition of Channel i's nightlong classical musical festival, "Bangla Khayal Utsab", is slated to be held on Wednesday evening, commemorating the festival's architect, late music maestro Ustad Azad Rahman.

The festival, featuring renowned classical 'khayal' musicians and more than 100 child artistes, will be taking place at the Channel i premises in Tejgaon from Wednesday evening (January 31) at 5:10pm to Thursday morning (February 1) at 9:00am. Additionally, Anonna Ruma is set to host the festival.

In a press conference held to announce the event, Channel i Director and Head of News Shykh Seraj stated, "This is the 11th edition of the festival. The month of February is significant to us for the language movement. To commemorate our sacrifices, we always organise this festival in February."

"More than 100 child artistes will take part in the festival alongside renowned classical music maestros and practitioners. Although the programme isn't widespread as yet, with cumulative effort, I am confident that we can take this festival to every doorstep of the country. It can prove to be a stepping stone in encouraging Bangla classical music in the country," said Shykh Seraj adding that this year's edition has been dedicated to the festival's initiator, music maestro Azad Rahman.

Regarding the event, Selina Azad, wife of the late musicologist, said, "This festival is the brainchild of Azad Rahman, and as a prominent 'Khayal' artiste himself, he dedicated his life to promoting this genre. I am happy to be a part of this programme."