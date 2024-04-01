BTRC and Sisimpur join forces to promote safe internet practices for children

To foster a safer online environment for children, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has teamed up with Sesame Workshop Bangladesh (SWB), the creators of the beloved children's educational show "Sisimpur". The collaboration aims to raise awareness about the safe use of the internet for educational purposes and to promote internet safety among children and parents alike.

As part of the initiative, Sisimpur will focus on educating students and teachers from 100 government primary schools under BTRC's "Digitization of Education in Government Primary Schools in Underserved Areas" project on the importance of safe internet usage. This crucial endeavor is made possible through the "Safe Internet for Early Childhood Development" project, funded by the Internet Society Foundation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between BTRC and SWB on Monday (April 1st) to formalize the collaboration. Lt. Col. S M Rezaul Rahman, PSC, Director of Signals, Systems, and Services Division of BTRC, and Mr. Mohammad Shah Alam, Managing Director of SWB, represented their respective organizations during the signing ceremony. The event was attended by Brigadier General Mohammad Khalilur Rahman, ndc, psc, Director General of System and Services Division at BTRC.

Under this partnership, BTRC and SWB will work together to advocate for safe internet practices among children aged 3 to 8 years old and their communities in both urban and marginalized areas of Bangladesh. With the overarching goal of creating a Smart Bangladesh, this collaboration promises to play a pivotal role in engaging children, teachers, and communities in promoting a safer online experience for all.