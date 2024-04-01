TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 01:08 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

BTRC and Sisimpur join forces to promote safe internet practices for children

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:56 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 01:08 PM
BTRC and Sisimpur join forces to promote safe internet practices for children
Photo: Courtesy

To foster a safer online environment for children, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has teamed up with Sesame Workshop Bangladesh (SWB), the creators of the beloved children's educational show "Sisimpur". The collaboration aims to raise awareness about the safe use of the internet for educational purposes and to promote internet safety among children and parents alike.

As part of the initiative, Sisimpur will focus on educating students and teachers from 100 government primary schools under BTRC's "Digitization of Education in Government Primary Schools in Underserved Areas" project on the importance of safe internet usage. This crucial endeavor is made possible through the "Safe Internet for Early Childhood Development" project, funded by the Internet Society Foundation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between BTRC and SWB on Monday (April 1st) to formalize the collaboration. Lt. Col. S M Rezaul Rahman, PSC, Director of Signals, Systems, and Services Division of BTRC, and Mr. Mohammad Shah Alam, Managing Director of SWB, represented their respective organizations during the signing ceremony. The event was attended by Brigadier General Mohammad Khalilur Rahman, ndc, psc, Director General of System and Services Division at BTRC.

Shuddho following his father’s footsteps
Read more

Shuddho following his father’s footsteps

Under this partnership, BTRC and SWB will work together to advocate for safe internet practices among children aged 3 to 8 years old and their communities in both urban and marginalized areas of Bangladesh. With the overarching goal of creating a Smart Bangladesh, this collaboration promises to play a pivotal role in engaging children, teachers, and communities in promoting a safer online experience for all.

 

Related topic:
BTRCSisimpurSesame Workshop Bangladesh (SWB)Digitization of Education in Government Primary Schools in Underserved AreasSafe Internet for Early Childhood Development
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Halum and Tisha team up for Int'l Tiger Day

Halum and Tisha team up for Int'l Tiger Day

'Sisimpur' introduces differently-abled character to the gang

'Sisimpur' introduces differently-abled character to the gang

Licences of 14 internet service providers cancelled

Sisimpur

‘Sisimpur’ brings surprise for visually impaired children

internet connection issues in bnp rally

Bangladesh advances in internet speed

|ক্যাম্পাস

বুয়েটে রাজনৈতিক কার্যক্রম নিষিদ্ধের বিজ্ঞপ্তি হাইকোর্টে স্থগিত

বুয়েটে সব রাজনৈতিক সংগঠন ও এর কার্যক্রম নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষণার বিজ্ঞপ্তির বৈধতা চ্যালেঞ্জ করে রিট করা হয়।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ফোন করে ইংরেজিতে চাকরির অফার, প্রতারণার নতুন রূপ

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification