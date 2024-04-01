Shuddho following his father’s footsteps

Roddur Shoishob Shuddho, the only son of noted actor Chanchal Chowdhury, will be featured in two upcoming projects this Eid-ul-Fitr: a television drama and a web-film. Making his acting debut two years ago through a television project, this seventh-grade student aspires to follow his father's footsteps and carve his own path in the acting realm.

In his first interview on a national daily, Shuddho candidly discussed his on-screen collaboration with his father, his fervour for cultural pursuits, and various other aspects of his life.

How was your experience working with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in 'Last Defenders of Monogamy'?

I was extremely nervous while giving my first shot in front of the camera. The night before the shooting took place, I couldn't sleep the entire night. Coincidentally, it was all good in one take! Farooki uncle played a great role in coping with my nervousness. He told me, 'Just speak like you do at home. Don't be afraid.' I followed his words, and everything seemed easier after that.

Tell us about your role in the film. How did your father help you to portray the character on the screen?

I take on the role of the son of baba's [Chanchal Chowdhury] character. Baba supported me the whole time – from script reading to delivering dialogue and even facing the camera. Sharing the screen with him was quite nerve-wracking for me, yet it was easy at the same time as he was very cooperative.

Roddur Shoishob Shuddho

Do you want to be an actor when you grow up?

For as long as I can remember, my heart has been set on becoming an actor. My parents are fully aware of my passion, and I have their unwavering support. I want to become a great actor like my father. I dream of the day when the audience will watch and appreciate my work as they do my father's. I try to watch all of my father's works, and we usually watch them together. However, I will eventually pursue acting, while being mindful not to compromise my education and academic performance.

A scene from the web-film "Monogamy".

Do you find acting an easy job?

Not at all. Previously, I used to think that acting was easy. However, when I faced the camera myself, I realised how wrong I was.

Do you recall your first acting experience?

It was a guest appearance for the tele-fiction "Shushil Family 2", directed by Dipu Hazra. It happened all of a sudden — I went to visit the shooting spot and I was told to appear in front of the camera.

Tell us more about the television project you will be featured in this Eid.

The seven-episode project "Iti Tomari Ami" has been directed by Ejaz Munna and written by Brindaban Das. I have shared the screen with thespian Mamunur Rashid uncle, and my baba as well. The story is interesting and unique to what we usually see in contemporary times. I really enjoyed working on this project.

A snippet from the tele-fiction "Iti Tomari Ami".

Are you nervous about your upcoming projects?

Certainly. At the same time, I am excited as well. I hope the audience will accept me as a newcomer.

Shuddho and his father Chanchal Chowdhury

You're often seen singing with your father, what plans do you have with singing?

I have got the initial lessons from baba. Whenever we get time, we try to practise together. I am also getting singing lessons from a music teacher, and I want to pursue music and acting side by side.