Fri Mar 29, 2024 07:10 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 07:30 PM

Couldn't sleep the night before shooting: Chanchal’s son on ‘Monogamy’
Photos: collected

Earlier this month, it was announced that Chanchal Chowdhury's son, Roddur Shoishob Shuddho, is going to make his acting debut.

This upcoming Eid, he will be featured in television drama "Iti Tomar Ami", alongside his father and thespian Mamunur Rashid. Additionally, Shuddho will be featured in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's web-film "The Last Defenders of Monogamy", which will begin streaming on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Monogamy" marks the acting debut of musician Xefer Rahman. It is the third film under the umbrella project "Ministry of Love" produced by Chorki.

Yesterday (March 29), a press conference was held to announce the release of Farooki's film, where it was revealed that Chanchal and his son portray the roles of father-son duo in "Monogamy".

Reflecting on his web debut, Shuddho shared, "It was quite pressuring to share the screen with baba. I remember, the night before my first day of shooting, I couldn't sleep due to nervousness."

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Farooki and gather a beautiful experience.

