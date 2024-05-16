Bhabna brings ‘Crow’ fashion to Cannes red carpet

After her stunning debut on the Cannes red carpet, actress Ashna Habib Bhabna has yet again grabbed people's attention by donning a crow-styled gown at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Bhabna shared pictures with the caption, "I brought my crow with me to the Cannes Festival."

The simple beige dress was transformed by the intricate design of a crow at the front of the gown. This strapless creation by Tanash captivates with its detailed sequin work, drawing immediate attention. The actress completed her ensemble with pitch-black long gloves and matching earrings, keeping her overall look elegant and understated with open hair and nude makeup.

Earlier, the actress revealed to The Daily Star that she came to the festival on her own and she is happy to be present at the event as a South Asian artiste.

"I came here on my own; I applied, and they sent me the accreditation letter after finding me eligible for the festival. It feels like a dream come true. For me, coming here as an actor makes me prouder than if I had come with a film," said the actress.

The actress will be in attendance throughout the film festival until May 25