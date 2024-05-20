TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 12:08 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:24 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bhabna signs new film in Cannes

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 12:08 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:24 PM
Bhabna signs new film in Cannes
Photo: Courtesy

Ashna Habib Bhabna is making headlines at Cannes with her striking fashion choices – from a crow-styled gown to her mother's bridal saree. She continues to enamour audiences at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her unique attire. 

Bhabna signs new film in Cannes
Photo: Collected

Cannes proved to be incredibly fortunate for her, as the actress secured a role in a new film at the prestigious festival. Titled "Zenubia," the film features Bhabna in the lead role. Directed by Zafor Firoze and executive produced by Qiao Li, the poster exudes an eerie vibe, depicting a wrecked room with broken furniture and ceilings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bhabna signs new film in Cannes
Photo: Collected

Earlier, the actress revealed to The Daily Star that she came to the festival on her own and she is happy to be present at the event as a South Asian artiste. 

Bhabna signs new film in Cannes
Photo: Collected

"I came here on my own; I applied, and they sent me the accreditation letter after finding me eligible for the festival. It feels like a dream come true. For me, coming here as an actor makes me prouder than if I had come with a film," said the actress. 

Bhabna brings ‘Crow’ fashion to Cannes red carpet
Read more

Bhabna brings ‘Crow’ fashion to Cannes red carpet

The actress will be in attendance throughout the film festival until May 25.

Related topic:
Ashna Habib BhabnaCannes 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

celebrity writers

Celebrities who published their books at Ekushey Boi Mela 2023

1y ago
Eid Day 2: What your favourite stars are up to

Eid Day 2: What your favourite stars are up to

1y ago
Ashna Habib Bhabna

Bhabna touches new grounds

6y ago

Bhabna back on TV

8y ago
Ashna Habib Bhabna graces Cannes red carpet

Ashna Habib Bhabna graces Cannes red carpet

4d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হেলিকপ্টার বিধ্বস্ত: ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসি, পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীসহ সব আরোহী নিহত

কুয়াশাচ্ছন্ন আবহাওয়া এবং ওই এলাকা দুর্গম হওয়ায় উদ্ধারকারী দলের জন্য কাজ করা বেশ কঠিন হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানি প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসিকে বহনকারী হেলিকপ্টার সম্পর্কে যা জানা গেল

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification