Bhabna signs new film in Cannes

Ashna Habib Bhabna is making headlines at Cannes with her striking fashion choices – from a crow-styled gown to her mother's bridal saree. She continues to enamour audiences at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her unique attire.

Cannes proved to be incredibly fortunate for her, as the actress secured a role in a new film at the prestigious festival. Titled "Zenubia," the film features Bhabna in the lead role. Directed by Zafor Firoze and executive produced by Qiao Li, the poster exudes an eerie vibe, depicting a wrecked room with broken furniture and ceilings.

Earlier, the actress revealed to The Daily Star that she came to the festival on her own and she is happy to be present at the event as a South Asian artiste.

"I came here on my own; I applied, and they sent me the accreditation letter after finding me eligible for the festival. It feels like a dream come true. For me, coming here as an actor makes me prouder than if I had come with a film," said the actress.

The actress will be in attendance throughout the film festival until May 25.