Bengali filmmaker and thespian Goutam Halder dies at 67

Distinguished Bengali filmmaker and theatre artiste Goutam Halder passed away after suffering from a heart attack on Friday at the age of 67.

Halder passed away at a private hospital after being admitted due to chest pain that he experienced at his Salt Lake residence earlier in the day, as reported by sources within the Bengali film industry.

Goutam Halder had an impressive portfolio, having directed approximately 80 stage productions, including a recent staging of Rabindranath Tagore's "Raktakarabi". In the realm of Bengali cinema, he made his debut with the film "Bhalo Theko" in 2003, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role. Furthermore, he directed "Nirvana" in 2019, with Rakhi Gulzar in the starring role.

In a statement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her condolences and sorrow over his passing, "Saddened by the demise of distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture."

Chaiti Ghosal, a close friend of the family and an actor who appeared in Halder's "Raktakarabi", posted on social media, "Famous theatre personality and film director Gautam Halder is no more. My deepest respect to you. He was my mentor in the world of theatre."

Halder also created a documentary titled "Strings for Freedom" in 1999, focusing on the renowned Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.