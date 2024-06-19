Bangladeshi film ‘Sultanpur’ to release in Hindi

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The political thriller "Sultanpur", which premiered in theatres nationwide on June 2 last year, is now slated for release in Hindi. 

Confirming the matter, Bangladeshi director Saikat Nasir stated, "Following the release of 'Sultanpur', several major production companies in India expressed interest in a Hindi version of the film. We have finally secured an agreement with the Indian online platform Ultraror. The Hindi dubbing has already been screened on Ultra."

The director further remarked, "'Sultanpur' will not only be released in Hindi but will soon be available in Chinese as well. Final negotiations have been completed with a well-known company in China. If all goes as planned, we will be able to share this good news soon."

"Sultanpur" unfolds an exciting story set in a border region between two countries, focusing on issues like smuggling, bribery, power dynamics, and drug trafficking. Sumon Faruq takes on the role of a police officer, while Adhora Khan stars opposite him. The film also features Ashish Khondokar, Sanju John, Rashed Mamun Apu, Moumita Mou, and Shaheen Mridha, among others.

